This is how Styrian our Olympic cyclists are

Maximilian Schmidbauer is the third member of the Styrian team. The 22-year-old is going to the Olympic Games for the first time, where he will set the track alight with his bike. The Viennese-born rider, who rides for the WSA-KTM Graz team, has already put his talent to the test. In 2022, he was crowned European U23 points race champion in Portugal, as well as double national champion (points race and two-man team race). In the previous year, he also won gold in the U23 European Championships in Portugal in the two-man team race and bronze in the points race. In 2023, Schmidbauer even won four national championship titles on his home track (elimination race, omnium, points race, two-man team race).