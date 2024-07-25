Emergency call: Many police officers only exist on paper

SPÖ-Grubesa: "Show and law-and-order policy"

SPÖ Member of Parliament Michaela Grubesa criticizes the incorrect distribution of law enforcement personnel in Styria, saying that the federal ÖVP is primarily focusing on "show and law-and-order politics". "You can take as many measures as you like, especially in the area of violence protection - but if there are not enough officers to, for example, check that aggressive men are being turned away, it becomes very dangerous."