Yellowstone: Tourists flee from explosion

Damage, but no injuries

The panicked park visitors ran for their lives. While several parts of the visitor walkway were destroyed, tourists and park rangers were unharmed. However, some of them were covered in dirt from head to toe afterwards. The national park administration explained in a press release that a hydrothermal explosion had occurred near the famous Old Faithful geyser. This caused boiling hot water and steam to shoot into the air with masses of debris and earth. At the location where this natural spectacle took place, however, it is rather unusual. Nevertheless, there is "no change whatsoever in the volcanic system" of the park.