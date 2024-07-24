Win summery Aperol boxes

Take part now
From June 29 to September 1, the Aperol Spritz Piazza invites you to a musical get-together at the Film Festival on Vienna's Rathausplatz and brings Italo vibes to Vienna with refreshing summer drinks. In keeping with the summer festival, you now have the chance to win 2 Aperol Summer Boxes including 2x2 drinks vouchers for the Aperol Spritz Piazza
When the evenings get longer and the temperatures rise, it's time for unforgettable moments and, above all, summer sounds with good drinks. In Vienna, music fans will get their money's worth this summer. As part of the Vienna Film Festival, Aperol is once again opening the Aperol Spritz Piazza. Opposite the Burgtheater, music meets pleasure and creates memorable moments. The unique location attracts both music lovers and connoisseurs to experience shared musical moments over summery drinks. In a relaxed atmosphere, with an Aperol Spritz in hand, you can enjoy the summer to the full with friends.
Focus on up-and-coming artists
In cooperation with the oeticket band support project, Aperol is organizing the Aperol SUNday Vibes for the first time this year, giving up-and-coming talent a stage.
On the following Sundays, July 28 (Karamell Karma, KTEE, Matho) and September 1, 2024 (Phiora, Fallin' Astronauts, Ivery), Austrian musicians will present their skills and bring a breath of fresh air to the Aperol Spritz Piazza.
The Aperol Spritz Piazza at the Film Festival on Vienna's Rathausplatz is open daily from 11:00 a.m. and invites you to enjoy a relaxed get-together. Whether directly before the official program or during the day - a good atmosphere, great music and delicious drinks are guaranteed. In addition to the regular DJ sets from Monday to Saturday, Aperol surprises with live acts.
So that you are suitably prepared for the Aperol Spritz Piazza on Vienna's Rathausplatz, the "Krone" is giving away 2 summery Aperol boxes together with Aperol. In addition to summery goodies, these boxes also contain 2 vouchers each for Aperol Spritz drinks at the Aperol Spritz Piazza on Vienna's Rathausplatz.
