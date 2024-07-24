Win summery Aperol boxes

In cooperation with the oeticket band support project, Aperol is organizing the Aperol SUNday Vibes for the first time this year, giving up-and-coming talent a stage.

On the following Sundays, July 28 (Karamell Karma, KTEE, Matho) and September 1, 2024 (Phiora, Fallin' Astronauts, Ivery), Austrian musicians will present their skills and bring a breath of fresh air to the Aperol Spritz Piazza.