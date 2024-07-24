Spain and Argentina in Olympic action

The men's group stage starts on Wednesday, followed by the women's tournament a day later. In the absence of defending champions Brazil, Argentina will be aiming for a special treble after winning the World Cup and Copa America. This also applies to Spain's women, who are the reigning world champions and Nations League winners. The "Albiceleste" would like to win Olympic gold, as they did in 2004 and 2008 (then with Lionel Messi). Argentina have the necessary talent in Paris. This will be led by world champions Nicolas Otamendi - the Benfica central defender is the oldest player at the tournament at 36 - and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez. Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and Thiago Almada were also involved in the 2022 World Cup victory.