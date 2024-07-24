LIVE from 3pm
Spain and Argentina in Olympic action
The Summer Olympics in Paris may not officially open until Friday, but the soccer is already rolling today. Argentina face Morocco, Spain have to play against Uzbekistan. We will be reporting live from 3pm, see ticker below.
The men's group stage starts on Wednesday, followed by the women's tournament a day later. In the absence of defending champions Brazil, Argentina will be aiming for a special treble after winning the World Cup and Copa America. This also applies to Spain's women, who are the reigning world champions and Nations League winners. The "Albiceleste" would like to win Olympic gold, as they did in 2004 and 2008 (then with Lionel Messi). Argentina have the necessary talent in Paris. This will be led by world champions Nicolas Otamendi - the Benfica central defender is the oldest player at the tournament at 36 - and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez. Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and Thiago Almada were also involved in the 2022 World Cup victory.
Argentina in a group with Iraq, Ukraine and Morocco
The team will be coached by double Olympic champion Javier Mascherano, who is expected to complete the puzzle for the gold triple. Group B with Morocco (with PSG star Achraf Hakimi), Iraq and Ukraine should not be too big a hurdle for the "Gauchos", especially as the top two advance to the quarter-finals.
France with Bayern newcomer Olise
Hosts France and Spain, who won silver in Tokyo, are regarded as co-favorites in the battle for precious metal. Even without Kylian Mbappe, coach Thierry Henry has a powerful squad (U23 players plus three senior players), including Bayern Munich newcomer Michael Olise. Alexandre Lacazette is the captain. "We have great ambition and want a medal," explained the 33-year-old Lyon striker, whose team will face the USA, New Zealand and Guinea (with Naby Keita). It would be the first Olympic medal for France's footballers.
Spaniards without veterans
The Spaniards under coach Santi Denia were without any experienced players, the oldest player being 24-year-old Bologna defender Juan Miranda. After the European Championship provided a big stage for Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, Barcelona youngsters Fermin Lopez (also a European Championship participant) and Pau Cubarsi could have their moment in Paris. Egypt, the Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan await in the preliminary round.
Final in the Parc des Princes in Paris
Austria is indirectly represented in the tournament: Salzburg legionnaire Oskar Gloukh is taking part with Israel, while LASK defender Maksym Talowjerow - who was also in the European Championship squad - is competing for Ukraine. The final will take place on August 9th in the Princes' Park in Paris (18:00).
Battle in the women's competition
In the women's competition, there is a larger group of favorites among the twelve participants. Record Olympic champions USA, debutants Spain, Germany and France are all vying for a top three place, as are Japan, Brazil and defending champions Canada. Only European champions England and Sweden, the runners-up in Tokyo, are missing from the big names.
Spain women with top stars
Speaking of which: the Spanish women are traveling to France with all the big names. Jennifer Hermoso and Ballon d'Or winners Aitana Bonmati (2023) and Alexia Putellas (2021 and 2022) will lead the squad, which is now looking to make a splash in its first Olympic appearance. "I'm an ambitious person who never gets tired of winning," explained 26-year-old Barcelona player Bonmati, who has won everything with her club and the national team in the last twelve months.
The Spaniards will face Nigeria, Brazil and Japan in their group. Not a foregone conclusion, but in addition to the top two, the two best third-placed teams will also progress. Icon Marta will be making her last international appearance for the Brazilians. This will be the 38-year-old's sixth appearance for her home country at the Summer Games. She won silver in 2004 and 2008. "She is the greatest athlete of all time and deserves to be there," said her coach Arthur Elias.
The US women, who last won gold in 2012, want to return to the Olympic throne. Bonmati also rates the US girls led by Naomi Girma and Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, highly. "This is a team I have great respect for. The USA are many years ahead of us, they have won many titles." The women's final will take place on August 10 (17:00).
