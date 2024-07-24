Doskozil: “We will not leave municipalities in the lurch”

Money for important projects

This form of special funding is a first in the history of Burgenland. In concrete terms, the extra cash injection is primarily intended to strengthen the basic structures of community coexistence. This means that the money will flow into important infrastructure projects such as schools, kindergartens, fire stations and community centers. Immediate measures in the course of disaster relief, which provides for the repair of flood damage to community facilities, will also be covered by the special pot.