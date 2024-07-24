In difficult times
Doskozil: “We will not leave municipalities in the lurch”
Governor Doskozil sets the course for a relief package. For the first time, the fiscal authorities' needs-based allocations will be topped up with millions of euros from the state to cushion the financial pressure on local authorities.
There is currently a lot of debate about municipal finances and, in my opinion, too much polarization. One thing is certain, we have to take action." Governor Hans Peter Doskozil announces a relief package for local authorities in clear terms.
Finances as the core issue
Discussions have been held with every municipality almost without interruption, but the financial situation has never been missing as a core issue, says Doskozil. The conclusion: €45 million in needs-based allocations from the financial equalization system will be increased by at least €25 million from state funds. "We are not abandoning the municipalities in these difficult times," emphasizes Doskozil.
Money for important projects
This form of special funding is a first in the history of Burgenland. In concrete terms, the extra cash injection is primarily intended to strengthen the basic structures of community coexistence. This means that the money will flow into important infrastructure projects such as schools, kindergartens, fire stations and community centers. Immediate measures in the course of disaster relief, which provides for the repair of flood damage to community facilities, will also be covered by the special pot.
25 million euros
This is how much additional state money is to flow into the municipalities for the expansion of infrastructure and to cover loans.
In addition, the municipalities will also receive €3.7 million in state funds from the school and kindergarten construction program and €2.2 million from the fire department repertoire. In July, a further €8 million from the Future Fund will go to the municipalities for childcare purposes. "The relief is sustainable. At the same time, municipalities are to be supported in covering costly loan liabilities," added Doskozil.
Federal states treated unequally?
A complaint is being prepared to the Constitutional Court regarding the distribution of funds via financial equalization. Doskozil sees unequal treatment of the federal provinces. He does not understand why municipalities in western Austria receive up to 400 euros more per year for a main resident than municipalities in Burgenland.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
