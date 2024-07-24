Dad Jon Voight: Jolie influenced by anti-Semites

The relationship between father and daughter has been strained for decades due to their political divergences. Voight is a staunch right-wing populist, while Jolie is politically more left-liberal. However, the relationship between the two had eased somewhat in recent years, until Voight threw down the gauntlet again to the 49-year-old in an interview with Variety. The 85-year-old explained: "Angie has a connection to the UN and is an advocate for refugees. But these people are not refugees. She is exposed to propaganda and is influenced by people who are anti-Semites."