Political divergences
Dad Jon Voight: Jolie influenced by anti-Semites
Angelina Jolie's relationship with her father is even more explosive than that with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. And Jon Voight seems to take real pleasure in pouring fuel on the fire time and time again. The staunch Donald Trump supporter has now accused his daughter of being influenced by "anti-Semitic people" in her views on the situation in Palestine.
The relationship between father and daughter has been strained for decades due to their political divergences. Voight is a staunch right-wing populist, while Jolie is politically more left-liberal. However, the relationship between the two had eased somewhat in recent years, until Voight threw down the gauntlet again to the 49-year-old in an interview with Variety. The 85-year-old explained: "Angie has a connection to the UN and is an advocate for refugees. But these people are not refugees. She is exposed to propaganda and is influenced by people who are anti-Semites."
Voight and his daughter had appeared together in front of the camera in 2001 in "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider". Jolie then broke off contact with her father completely, according to reports, mainly because of his arch-conservative views and public statements about her.
"Don't really talk to each other"
Jolie told "Vogue": "We don't really talk to each other anymore!" In June, Voight made a completely different statement for a change after his daughter and granddaughter Vivienne won four Tony Awards for the musical they produced, "The Outsiders". "He told TMZ: "I'm so proud of Vivienne and I'm so proud of Angie. Because she really supports her kids in doing what they really want to do."
"She doesn't understand" what Hamas is doing
However, there was no reaction from Jolie - because her father had attacked her severely last October. When the Oscar winner accused Israel on a social media post of "deliberately bombing children, women and families in violation of international law", Voight exploded in a video on Instagram: "I'm very disappointed in my daughter. She doesn't understand that Hamas has made it their mission to destroy God's land, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews. What the Israeli army is doing is bringing justice to God's children in the Holy Land."
