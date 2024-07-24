Netflix success series
Over 100 million views for “Bridgerton” season 3
"Bridgerton" is turning into one of the most successful Netflix series. All three seasons are in the service's top ten most successful English-language series. The third and latest season has already collected more views than the second season released in spring 2022.
According to the latest figures published on Tuesday evening, the third "Bridgerton" season, which was released in two parts on May 16 and June 13, 2024, has already reached 100.3 million views. Views are hours watched divided by the total running time. All three "Bridgerton" seasons together have already achieved a total of 307.4 million views worldwide (as of Sunday, July 21, 2024, according to Netflix).
While the story of Colin and Penelope is delighting millions of fans, preparations for the next season are already in full swing, Netflix announced. It will be about Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). In season four, the unattached artist, charmer and bon vivant will meet a mysterious woman at his mother's masked ball who completely captivates him.
For comparison with "Bridgerton": only seasons three and four of the science fiction mystery hit "Stranger Things" made it onto the list of the best English-language series, which Netflix last updated on Tuesday. A total of 235.5 million views were registered for these two seasons in the first three months. The fifth and final season of the enigmatic retro series is expected in 2025.
"Wednesday" in the lead
In first place in the category in which "Bridgerton" and "Stranger Things" are listed is the comedy horror series "Wednesday" from 2022 with 252 million views. It only has one season so far. The second season starring Jenna Ortega is currently in production and is expected to be released in 2025.
The streaming giant spends around 17 billion dollars a year on series, films and live broadcasts. Netflix is profitable, while competitors such as Disney and Paramount are struggling to get their streaming services out of the red.
Netflix sees an advantage in having films and series produced in different countries. They achieve high viewer numbers in their home markets - and some of them also become international hits.
Surprise success "Squid Game"
A prime example of this is the South Korean series "Squid Game", the second season of which is due to be released in 2024. With 265.2 million views, the production is by far the most successful in the top list of non-English-language series.
