“Want to show everyone that we are the best”

... the cultural differences between Argentina and Austria: it's very different here. It wasn't easy to adjust at first either. Back home, the next game always feels like the most important thing in your life because there are 53,000 people in the stadium for every game. That pressure isn't there in Austria, plus the language barrier. But I like it the way it is, I can play more freely here. I still have a bit of a problem with the food. We don't have dinner until around 9 or 10 p.m., whereas in preparation it was already at 7 or 7.30 p.m.. I can hardly get anything down by then. But I'm lucky because my friend Agustina is a really good cook. (laughs)