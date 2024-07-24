Nicolas Capaldo
“Want to show everyone that we are the best”
Nicolas Capaldo came to Salzburg from Buenos Aires three years ago. The Argentinian quickly established himself as a regular, but suffered a serious knee injury against Rapid last December. After a break of more than six months, he is back and eager to show everyone what he can do with the Bulls.
Before the start of the new season, the 25-year-old spoke to the "Krone" about ...
... his comeback: " It was very emotional for me, I hadn't been on the pitch for almost seven months. It was therefore important for me to be back right from the start of preparation. Now I'm really enjoying being able to play again.
... the serious knee injury he suffered against Rapid in December: I knew straight away that something was wrong with the knee. At first, however, I wanted to continue playing - until I realized that it was no longer possible. I then saw a specialist and had to undergo an operation. It quickly became clear that I wouldn't be able to play for months.
... the mental component: At the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center, we receive the best possible support, including mental support. I also spent a month in Argentina to complete part of my rehab there, but above all to clear my head and spend time with friends and family. That helped me a lot.
... the close relationship with his family, who live over 12,000 kilometers away: " It was a big change for me when I came here in 2021. I moved away from home when I was 15 and lived in Buenos Aires, which is 600 kilometers away from my home. Even then, I didn't see them often. Now my family - I have three younger sisters - come to Salzburg once a year and I also visit them at home, of course. That's important for the heart.
... His girlfriend Agustina, who is a great support to him: " She is extremely important. I became particularly aware of that when I couldn't play for over six months. Her support is incredible. I was on crutches and couldn't walk properly, so she did everything for me.
... his closest confidants in the team: I get on very well with Kamil (Piatkowski), Alex Schlager, Ignace van der Brempt, Mads Bidstrup and Janis (Blaswich). We are a community. But the relationship with Kamil is particularly good because our girlfriends also get on really well. We often go out to eat together and have even been on vacation together. I used to go out a lot with Rasmus (Kristensen) or Andi Ulmer and his wife.
... Football as a religion in Argentina: People in Argentina are completely crazy about soccer - in a positive sense. If your team wins, people are in a great mood. If it loses, there's a bad mood during the week and people eagerly await the next game. People are really fanatical when it comes to soccer.
... Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona: I could never choose between the two, so I always have to choose both. We are lucky to have had two such outstanding footballers. I think the god of soccer is an Argentinian.
... his visit to the 2022 World Cup final, which Argentina won: Qatar is incredibly far away from Argentina. Nevertheless, thousands traveled there to be there. It felt like a home game. That's how crazy people are. It was the same again at the Copa America in the USA. It was an incredible experience for me, I was there with my dad and my girlfriend. It was an experience I will never forget.
... the cultural differences between Argentina and Austria: it's very different here. It wasn't easy to adjust at first either. Back home, the next game always feels like the most important thing in your life because there are 53,000 people in the stadium for every game. That pressure isn't there in Austria, plus the language barrier. But I like it the way it is, I can play more freely here. I still have a bit of a problem with the food. We don't have dinner until around 9 or 10 p.m., whereas in preparation it was already at 7 or 7.30 p.m.. I can hardly get anything down by then. But I'm lucky because my friend Agustina is a really good cook. (laughs)
... three years in Salzburg: I was able to play a lot of games in the Champions League, which is always the best time of the year for me. The successes were also great in the first two years, unfortunately we stumbled a bit last season.
... his impressions of Pep Lijnders: I like the mentality of the coach, but also of the whole staff in general. It also helps that some of the coaches speak Spanish, so I can express myself even better. I'm looking forward to seeing how we develop this season.
... his expectations for the upcoming season: New coach, new support staff, new energy. Everyone is fighting for their position, which is good for us. So everyone has to go to the limit and prove themselves.
... his personal goals: That's a good question. After such a long injury, it's about getting back on the pitch, feeling like a footballer again and playing. When you've been out for so long, you realize how much this sport means to you.
... a changed awareness: You appreciate things differently. When you're always on the pitch and in the rhythm, you take a lot for granted. When you're condemned to watch, you only want one thing: to finally go out and play again. I finally want to be a footballer again!
... his favorite position: I love playing at number eight. That's where I played the most games. Now I'm back in this position. But I would never close the door and am always open to helping the coach and the team in another position.
... his role as a veteran: I'm only 25 years old, but I feel like I'm 35 in this team (laughs). When your colleagues tell you they're 18 or 19, it makes you feel older. But seriously: I feel good because I'm still relatively young, but I already have a certain routine. I always try to take responsibility so that we take the pressure off the youngsters. That way they can develop better.
... Balance of power in Austrian soccer: We want to show everyone in Austria that we are the best. We want to win back the championship title, win the cup and qualify for the Champions League.
