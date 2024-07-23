Over 50 million euros
PSG and Bayern in the bidding for French talent
The bidding between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Munich for the French talent Desire Doue seems to have reached a new level. According to reports, Munich have significantly increased their offer to Stade Rennes, while PSG are said to be seeking contact with the player.
As several French media reported on Tuesday, Bayern have increased their offer for Doue considerably. While the record champions were previously offering around 35 million euros, they are now likely to be offering 55 million. Rennes are yet to respond. However, it is clear that the Germans are now stepping up the pace.
This is probably also due to the fact that PSG are now serious about the 19-year-old. Those responsible at the club are said to have contacted the winger and his closest circle in order to make a move within the French league attractive to him.
Coman to PSG instead of Doue?
There seems to be a fierce bidding war between the two top clubs. Rennes in particular should be happy about this. In Munich, however, the words of club patron Uli Hoeneß are still echoing, who recently emphasized that players must first be sold for new players.
One of the candidates: Kingsley Coman. Should Bayern get Doue, the Frenchman could leave the club. PSG is again the most likely destination. The clubs seem to be constantly getting in each other's way this summer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
