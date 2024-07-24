Prices are intended to deter “third-party parkers”

The reason is obvious

But why are these costs so exorbitantly high? Although no one was available for an official comment on Tuesday, the answer is obvious, namely in the immediate vicinity. The Donauparkstadion is located directly behind the new flagship store. This is not only home to the traditional club Blau-Weiß Linz, but also the popular restaurant "Tante Käthe". This restaurant, for its part, also used barriers against wild parkers.