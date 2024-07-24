70 euros per hour
Prices are intended to deter “third-party parkers”
The barriers to the garage of the new XXXLutz and Mömax store on Linz's Donaulände are currently still open. But now a sign warns non-customers not to misuse the parking area: If third-party parkers get out of hand, the deterrent parking charges can be levied at any time.
Anyone who has parked in the basement of the newly opened XXXLutz and Mömax store on Donaulände in Linz may have noticed a strange sign. The handwritten sign shows the parking prices for non-customers, and they are quite steep: five euros per hour during opening hours, and a whopping 70 euros per hour outside of opening hours!
For comparison: many garages in the city center of Linz charge 1.60 euros per half hour or part thereof, with a 24-hour maximum rate of 24.90 euros. Even in one of Austria's most expensive garages in Vienna's first district, the hourly rate is 4.90 euros, and you pay no more than 49.90 euros per day.
Public and private garages
The big difference: the above-mentioned parking garages are public, and not the "private" parking spaces of a hotel, restaurant or even a store. These usually reserve the right to charge "third-party parkers", while customers can enjoy a free parking space.
The reason is obvious
But why are these costs so exorbitantly high? Although no one was available for an official comment on Tuesday, the answer is obvious, namely in the immediate vicinity. The Donauparkstadion is located directly behind the new flagship store. This is not only home to the traditional club Blau-Weiß Linz, but also the popular restaurant "Tante Käthe". This restaurant, for its part, also used barriers against wild parkers.
Customers come first
The top priority is undoubtedly to ensure that the furniture retailers' customers have enough space in the spacious, but not endless, garage. They continue to park free of charge. The purpose of the sign is probably to deter and warn non-customers and third-party parkers: the underground garage is still free for everyone, customers and non-customers alike, and the barrier is open. But if this is abused, the prices will probably be demanded.
