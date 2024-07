Hanfmann in the “Krone” talk: “Kitzbühel suits me!”

"I know Tomas quite well"

Just like on Monday, when he defeated the Spaniard Jaume Munar to reach the round of 16. Tomorrow, Wednesday, the Argentinian Tomás Martín Etcheverry awaits. "I know Tomás quite well, we train together from time to time. I also have an Argentinian coaching team. He's a great player, there's no doubt about that. We've only played each other once before - also on clay - and that match went in his favor. I hope that I can make the score one to one tomorrow," says the tennis pro.