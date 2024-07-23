Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded worldwide

The water level in Lake Neusiedl has dropped again in recent weeks due to the high temperatures. Since mid-June, when the lake was 115.52 meters above the Adriatic Sea, it has fallen by 15 centimeters to 115.37 meters above the Adriatic Sea. However, this was "not alarming", but to be expected, stated Christian Sailer, head of the "Task Force Lake Neusiedl". There is currently no danger for the fish either.