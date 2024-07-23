Heat record broken
Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded worldwide
What many had already imagined has now been confirmed by the EU climate observers. Another heat record was broken last weekend.
According to the EU's Copernicus observation service, Sunday, July 21, was the hottest day ever recorded worldwide. The average temperature on Earth was 17.09 degrees, Copernicus announced on Tuesday.
Heatwaves all over the world
This just exceeded the record from July 2023. Heatwaves hit the USA, Russia and Europe last week.
Last year, record temperatures were recorded for several days in a row in July. If you look at the individual months, each one has been the warmest since June 2023. Some scientists believe that 2024 will also replace 2023 as the hottest year on record.
Europe groans under record temperatures
Southern Europe in particular has been hit by a severe heatwave in recent days. Several forest fires broke out in Croatia and Slovenia, while tourist hotspots such as the Acropolis in Athens had to be closed in Greece.
The Italian Ministry of Health had already declared the highest heat warning level for 17 major cities - including the capital Rome, Florence and Bologna - on Friday. This means that even healthy people could suffer negative physical effects. The air force's weather service is forecasting temperatures of around 38 degrees in Rome and Florence and between 36 and 37 degrees in Bologna and Perugia.
Girl collapses in Vienna city center
In Vienna, the emergency services had to be called out after several members of a French youth choir collapsed during a choir rehearsal in the city center. The collapse was probably caused by the heat and lack of water. Three girls were taken to hospital.
The water level in Lake Neusiedl has dropped again in recent weeks due to the high temperatures. Since mid-June, when the lake was 115.52 meters above the Adriatic Sea, it has fallen by 15 centimeters to 115.37 meters above the Adriatic Sea. However, this was "not alarming", but to be expected, stated Christian Sailer, head of the "Task Force Lake Neusiedl". There is currently no danger for the fish either.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
