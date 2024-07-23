Olympic Games
Sports bible predicts six medals for us!
The strength of the Austrian contingent for the Summer Olympics in Paris is also being recognized internationally. As always, the experts from the US sports bible "Sports Illustrated" have also gone through all 329 competitions this year. They predict six red-white-red medals, two of them gold - namely for climber Jakob Schubert and the Alexandri sisters in synchronized swimming.
These last two predictions are certainly not surprising, especially in the case of the Tyrolean. Schubert has been regarded as the absolute top favorite ever since winning gold in the combined event at last year's World Championships and recently told the "Krone" newspaper: "At the moment, my goal is not just a medal, but gold." The 33-year-old accepts the role of favorite: "If you manage to win a medal as the favorite, I find it even more impressive and fulfilling, precisely because it's a lot more difficult."
Schubert is not only the record world champion in lead climbing, but is currently probably a cut above all his rivals; the 33-year-old has improved even further in the second sub-discipline of bouldering thanks to meticulous preparation. However, the bronze medal winner from Tokyo (back then, the unpopular speed discipline was still part of the Olympic combination) also knows that the medal is anything but a foregone conclusion. "I could list eight people who could win gold in Paris, three to five of whom have a very good chance."
Austria against China
The synchronized swimming duo Anna-Maria and Eirini Alexandri are also among the clear medal candidates and gold is anything but impossible. After all, they won this at the 2023 World Championships in the "Free Duet" sub-discipline and were fifth in the "Technical Duet". At the Olympics, these two disciplines will be combined into one competition. "We and the duo from China are the favorites," says Anna-Maria, referring to Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, who won both disciplines at this year's World Championships, which the Alexandris skipped. "Sports Illustrated" also tips Wang/Wang for silver.
The Alexandris are putting as little pressure on themselves as possible. "First and foremost, we're looking at ourselves, we have to swim really clean. Our performance has to be so good that we deserve an Olympic medal." That would be the crowning glory of a career for which the Greek-born sisters have trained up to eight hours a day, six days a week.
Silver in shooting
The first medal in shooting for Austria in 20 years is predicted by America's sports bible in the three-position competition. After winning gold at last year's World Championships, Alexander Schmirl is one of the hot favourites and is therefore predicted by "Sports Illustrated" to win silver.
Austria can also celebrate three bronze medals: javelin thrower Victoria Hudson and twice in judo, where Michaela Polleres will follow up her silver from Tokyo with a second medal and Wachid Borchashvili will repeat the fairytale of his brother Shamil from three years ago. How nice it would be if the tips from "Sports Illustrated" hit the bull's eye this time!
