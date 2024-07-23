Sports bible predicts six medals for us!

Schubert is not only the record world champion in lead climbing, but is currently probably a cut above all his rivals; the 33-year-old has improved even further in the second sub-discipline of bouldering thanks to meticulous preparation. However, the bronze medal winner from Tokyo (back then, the unpopular speed discipline was still part of the Olympic combination) also knows that the medal is anything but a foregone conclusion. "I could list eight people who could win gold in Paris, three to five of whom have a very good chance."