Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Assassination attempt on Trump

Head of the Secret Service admits: “We failed”

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 18:08

After the attack on former President Donald Trump, emotions ran high. "How could this happen", many asked themselves. Now the head of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, admits that the service failed.

comment0 Kommentare

The attack was the worst failure of the Secret Service in decades: She accepts full responsibility and will do everything possible to ensure that such an incident does not happen again, Cheatle promised in a hearing in the US Congress. The Secret Service is responsible for protecting high-ranking politicians in the USA, including current and former presidents.

Just over a week ago, a gunman opened fire at a Republican Party election rally in the town of Butler in the US state of Pennsylvania and shot Trump. One visitor to the rally died and two others were wounded. Trump was injured in his right ear. The perpetrator was killed by security forces.

Donald Trump immediately after the attack (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Donald Trump immediately after the attack
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Lots of criticism
In recent days, there had been criticism of the Secret Service's approach because the shooter was able to get onto a roof with a direct view of the stage despite all the security measures. There were also reports that the young man's behavior had already attracted the attention of security officials before Trump's appearance, but that the former president was still allowed to enter the stage.

Calls for his resignation are being made
The chairman of the oversight committee in the House of Representatives, Republican James Comer, was certain that the attack could have been prevented. Cheatle did not deserve to keep her position at the head of the authority. Meanwhile, Democratic Deputy Leader Jamie Raskin pointed out that gun attacks happened too often in America.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf