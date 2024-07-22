Vorteilswelt
Covid

Wastewater monitoring shows: viral load is rising

Nachrichten
22.07.2024 16:55

How dangerous is the current variant? When will the new vaccine be available and what about the old rapid test? Dr. Christian Bernhard, Deputy Regional Health Director, has answers to all these questions. 

comment0 Kommentare

It is true that SARS-CoV-2 infections are on the rise again," confirmed Dr. Christian Bernhard on Monday in response to an inquiry from Krone. However, since the reporting obligation has been lifted, this can only be determined via wastewater monitoring, so he cannot give any concrete figures.

Bernhard, who chairs the Health Commission at the International Lake Constance Conference (IBK), is in close contact with other medical experts on Covid issues. "That's how I know that patients in neighboring Switzerland and Germany who have tested positive for the virus show the usual symptoms such as fever, cough or runny nose. There have been no serious cases so far," he says, giving the all-clear for the time being.

Former regional health councillor Dr. Christian Bernhard. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie/Dietmar Mathis)
Former regional health councillor Dr. Christian Bernhard.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie/Dietmar Mathis)

"Juno" or JN.1 is the name of the currently dominant corona variant, which is derived from BA.2.86 and is therefore another Omikron variant. "The current vaccines have been adapted to this pathogen. They can now be ordered and delivered," explains the deputy state medical director. Naturally, the state of Vorarlberg has also ordered these vaccines.

Vaccination coordination in Dornbirn
Anyone who wants to be vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus will have the opportunity to do so from August 1. You can get the jab at the state's vaccination center in Dornbirn's Färberareal or from your GP. "The vaccination is recommended for people aged 60 and over. It is a preventive offer and not born out of necessity," explains Bernhard, who does not see any great danger for the fall.

Anyone who still has Covid rapid tests with a valid expiration date at home can use them. "The tests have been adapted to the Omicron variant and should react to the currently prevailing variant," says the doctor.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

