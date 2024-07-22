Wastewater monitoring shows: viral load is rising

Vaccination coordination in Dornbirn

Anyone who wants to be vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus will have the opportunity to do so from August 1. You can get the jab at the state's vaccination center in Dornbirn's Färberareal or from your GP. "The vaccination is recommended for people aged 60 and over. It is a preventive offer and not born out of necessity," explains Bernhard, who does not see any great danger for the fall.