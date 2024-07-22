Styriarte in Pöllau
Grand finale with Jordi Savall and Monteverdi
Jordi Savall and his ensembles bring this year's Styriarte to a close in the Pöllau parish church with Monteverdi's "Vespers of Mary". Its artistic director Mathis Huber is euphoric.
Being more than 400 years old and still sounding so beautiful - the vital forces of Monteverdi's "Vespers of the Virgin Mary", composed in 1610, are wished for in all pieces of music. Another veteran is responsible for the excellent impression the work makes at the Styriarte finale: Jordi Savall. The 82-year-old Catalan conducts his two ensembles La Capella Reial de Catalunya and Le Concert des Nations in the Pöllau parish church with venerable finesse.
The balance between choir, soloists and original sound ensemble is remarkable, insofar as the musicians create balanced emotions without highly embellished effects. The sound is crystal-clear, elevatedly sacred and yet purposefully gripping: the "Nisi dominus" flutters up as if carried by wings (a fine vocal effect!), the "Lauda Jerusalem" becomes a dizzying frenzy.
The nine soloists from the choir show individual class. In particular, the juxtaposition of the same vocal pairs reveals the attention to detail in their work: When the two tenors Ferran Mitjans and Martí Doñate set their coloraturas in contrasting degrees of sharpness in the "Duo Seraphim", for example, it becomes vividly clear what richness of expression has been preserved here through the centuries.
Styriarte director Mathis Huber was very satisfied with the festival that has just ended: "It was a month full of euphoria". With 29,300 tickets sold and 93% capacity utilization, the consequences of the pandemic have finally been overcome.
A good reason to expand the successful formats for the 40th anniversary of the Styriarte next year. For Huber, the focus remains on the interest of the audience and bringing people together works extremely well. "A festival community has even developed," he says happily.
With the second part of the Attems saga, increased cooperation with Michael Hell and big plans with Mei-Ann Chen and Alfredo Bernardini, Huber wants to continue the run. They are also working together with the Styria Show at Schloss Eggenberg. The motto of the Styriarte from June 20 to July 20, 2025 is "Space and Sound".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.