Robbery at a store: manhunt in Vienna!

Witnesses who noticed the suspect on Monday morning are asked to contact the police. Information (also anonymous) can be given to the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, Western Branch, on 01-31310-25100.

According to the personal description, the alleged perpetrator is a 25 to 35-year-old man who is about 1.70 to 1.75 meters tall. He also had short dark hair and was wearing a dark beard at the time of the robbery. He spoke German without a recognizable accent and was dressed in dark trousers and a black top. He was also wearing a beige or ochre-colored gilet and a black peaked cap.