With girlfriend to the alpine pasture
Tyrolean jumps from quad bike after crashing over steep slope
Spectacular leisure accident on Sunday afternoon in the Tyrolean lowlands: an 18-year-old local man came off a forest road on a quad bike and crashed over the adjacent steep slope. While the vehicle plummeted 40 meters, the driver was able to jump off after a few meters.
The accident occurred in the municipality of Rettenschöss in the district of Kufstein. The young man and a female companion (20) were riding quads from a mountain restaurant towards a mountain pasture.
Off the gravel road
After just 200 meters of driving, the 18-year-old suddenly veered off the gravel road to the right. "While the driver was able to jump off the quad bike after a few meters, it overturned and crashed downhill in the steep forest before coming to rest around 40 meters below the road," reported the police on Monday.
After first aid, the casualty was flown by helicopter to hospital in Kufstein.
Die Polizei
Girlfriend drove man back to the hut
The young man was able to climb back to the road on his own, where his girlfriend picked him up on her quad bike and took him back to the mountain restaurant. "The rescue chain was set in motion there. After first aid, the casualty was flown by helicopter to hospital in Kufstein," said the investigators.
The 18-year-old suffered bruises and abrasions all over his body. The quad bike sustained considerable material damage and was recovered by the fire department and a towing company.
