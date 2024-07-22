“Heike” brings some cooling before the next heat wave

Volunteers needed

Many people took advantage of the last hot day for the time being on Sunday to jump into the cool water or go on a mountain hike, which once again put extreme demands on the mountain rescuers. The volunteers had to be called out to five alpine accidents by midday on Sunday alone. In Ebensee, on the Flachberg near Gmunden and on the Gowilalm near Spital/Pyhrn, mountaineers injured themselves and needed help. On the challenging Schmied via ferrata in Gosau, an alpinist fell ten meters into the rope in an overhanging passage and injured his elbow. And on the Mahdlgupf in Steinbach/A., three climbers (21, 28 and 31) had to be rescued from an emergency situation. They had taken the wrong entrance to the via ferrata and were then unable to continue in the pathless terrain. Mountain rescuers immediately climbed up to the trio to secure them. Two were flown down to the valley by helicopter and one was roped down.