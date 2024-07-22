"Stunned"
Bella Hadid sues Adidas for damage to reputation
The new Adidas SL72 retro shoe in memory of the Summer Olympics in Munich turned into a PR disaster for the German company.
After a shitstorm, the advertising campaign with Bella Hadid was withdrawn. Now the supermodel with Palestinian roots has announced a lawsuit against Adidas and has already hired a team of lawyers.
Munich massacre "overlooked"
The red SL72 was a new edition of the sneaker that athletes first wore at the 1972 Olympics. Which was probably a bad idea in itself. Adidas then also hired Bella Hadid for their large-scale advertising campaign - even though her father Mohamed is a native Palestinian and the 27-year-old openly supports a free Palestine.
For many, this created a sad connection to the Munich massacre. During the Summer Olympics, the Palestinian terrorist organization Black September had infiltrated the Olympic village and taken Israeli athletes hostage. A failed rescue operation resulted in the deaths of 11 athletes and one police officer.
"Bella is stunned"
On July 19, Adidas announced "that we will change the advertising" and withdrew it: "We never wanted to draw the connection between the SL72 campaign and the terrible tragedy at the Munich Olympics."
Adidas also publicly apologized to Bella Hadid on social media "for any negative effect our unintentional mistake may have caused". But that is not enough for the 27-year-old, who has had an advertising contract with Adidas for years.
An acquaintance told TMZ: "Bella is stunned that Adidas would associate her with the Munich massacre. She hates violence." Hadid's lawyers want to sue Adidas for damaging their client's reputation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.