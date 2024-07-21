Altach bring in ex-striker from local rivals

Thies: "Excellent development in a functioning team"

Having been registered with FC Staad St. Gallen in Switzerland since June 27 of this year, the attacker has now been transferred - to SCR Altach of all places, the Dornbirn team's local rivals. "Last year was certainly not easy for her, but we are convinced that she will develop excellently in a functioning team," said Altach sports director Tobias Thies in a press release, referring to the past season. "We are sure that she will be able to fully exploit her abilities here and celebrate great successes with us. Selma not only brings a lot of experience and finishing power, but also the necessary ambition and will to be successful with us."