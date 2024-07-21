Pajazetović is coming
Altach bring in ex-striker from local rivals
The transfer merry-go-round in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga continues! After two seasons with local rivals SPG FC Lustenau/FC Dornbirn, Selma Pajazetović is moving to SCR Altach of all clubs. For the 28-year-old, who has already been called up to the national teams of two different countries, this is "an important step" in her career.
With 27 goals, Selma Pajazetović, who was called Kajdić until her wedding in August 2023, played a key role in SPG FC Lustenau/FC Dornbirn's promotion to the Admiral Frauen Bundesliga in the 2022/23 season. Last season, the 28-year-old attacker - who has already played a friendly match for the Croatian national team (1:1 against Greece) and was also called up to the Bosnian national team - scored a remarkable goal in a 1:1 draw against BW Linz/Kleinmünchen in the second round of the Bundesliga. After that, her playing time dwindled and she left the team after the season.
Thies: "Excellent development in a functioning team"
Having been registered with FC Staad St. Gallen in Switzerland since June 27 of this year, the attacker has now been transferred - to SCR Altach of all places, the Dornbirn team's local rivals. "Last year was certainly not easy for her, but we are convinced that she will develop excellently in a functioning team," said Altach sports director Tobias Thies in a press release, referring to the past season. "We are sure that she will be able to fully exploit her abilities here and celebrate great successes with us. Selma not only brings a lot of experience and finishing power, but also the necessary ambition and will to be successful with us."
Premiere against Freiburg?
Pajazetović himself is also clearly delighted: "It's an honor to finally be able to play for the best club in the country. The move is an important step in my career and I'm highly motivated to use my experience and finishing power here." She will have the chance to prove this for the first time in the Rheindörfler jersey on Saturday, when she will face SC Freiburg striker Eileen Campbell in front of her own fans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
