In Nassereith

Referendum: Clear vote against Fernpass plans

Nachrichten
21.07.2024 14:57

Should the municipality of Nassereith sell land to the state of Tyrol for the Fernpass project (tunnel, toll station)? A referendum on Sunday produced a clear result. 

Just under 50 percent of the 1,887 Nassereith residents eligible to vote took part in the survey. There were two questions:

  • Should the municipality provide land for tunnel construction: 867 (94.1%) said no, 54 said yes.
  • Should municipal land be ceded for a toll station? 877 (95.6%) said no, 40 yes.

As a reminder: voter turnout in the EU elections was 35%. A clear vote that will probably continue to generate discussion and will not silence the critical voices against the long-distance toll package.

Result is not binding
Opponents of the long-distance pass package had used their signatures to force a referendum in Nassereith, the result of which is generally not binding. In the run-up to the referendum, posters were used to massively campaign for a "no" to the sale of municipal land for the Fernpass tunnel and the associated toll.

There are fears of a transit disaster and, above all, the fall of the 7.5-tonne limit for trucks. Supported by Gurgiser's Transit Forum, residents on both sides of the B179 are fighting against the state's plans.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Gassler
Markus Gassler
Hubert Daum
Hubert Daum
