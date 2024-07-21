Special menu
Award-winning chef follows in Bruckner’s culinary footsteps
The Kliemstein is certainly no longer an insider's tip - because not only "fine tongues" have long known that creative enjoyment on the plate is the order of the day at El Patron Michael A. Müller. And the well-stocked wine cellar is not only popular with wine lovers.
The cuisine is old Austrian with Portuguese and Spanish influences; a kind of European fusion cuisine, which of course has its price - from fine dining to tapas. Anyone looking for a menu in the conventional sense at Kliemstein will not find what they are looking for. "We cook what the market has to offer, or what people agree on when making a reservation," emphasizes Müller. Head chef Andreas Zika puts it in a nutshell: "Guests who want a culinary experience are in good hands with us."
Smoked meat in a Bohemian dumpling
Service staff are few and far between in Müller's gourmet kitchen - the chef himself brings the dish he has prepared to the table and explains in detail what you will find on your plate, if you wish. This will also be the case on July 31 and August 1: when Müller and his team devote themselves to a very special Bruckner menu, there will be dishes such as preserves soup, pheasant dumplings, truffled poppy seed noodles or smoked meat in a Bohemian dumpling and very special apple snakes.
Places strictly limited
If your taste buds are already tingling, you should book quickly, as places are strictly limited. On July 31, local winegrowers (Gmeiner, Wurm and Schiefermair) will be on site, and on August 1, there will be exquisite wines from Kremsmünster Abbey.
Information about the restaurant: Kliemstein, Obere Donaulände 15, 4020 Linz, 0 732 / 99 70 79, www.kliemstein-linz.at
