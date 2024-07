24-year-old robbed on his way home

At around 9 p.m. on Friday, the 24-year-old Brazilian was walking along the Schwemmstraße sidewalk when two perpetrators suddenly approached him from behind and beat him up. The still unknown duo kicked him. One of the perpetrators snatched the victim's cell phone and threw it on the ground until it broke. The accomplice pulled his wallet out of the Brazilian's trouser pocket and robbed him of cash in the double-digit euro range.