“Graz Airport will certainly continue to grow”

What investments will Graz Airport be making in the near future?

We want to become a "green airport" by 2030 with CO2-neutral operations on the ground - of course this is not possible for air traffic. We are building a photovoltaic system on the roof of the parking garage, and a feasibility study is also underway for a large PV system on an open area. In future, parked aircraft can be supplied with electricity from the ground, whereas diesel-powered vehicles are currently required. We invest a total of around five to six million euros a year, next year for example in a new baggage system.