Airport boss Grimus:
“Graz Airport will certainly continue to grow”
Wolfgang Grimus, Managing Director of Graz Airport, talks in an interview with "Krone" about the economic upswing, green investments and why the connection between Graz and Vienna will be maintained at all costs.
"Krone": Mr. Grimus, what is Graz Airport's balance sheet for 2024 so far?
Wolfgang Grimus: We are continuing to climb and are maintaining a 21 percent increase in passenger numbers. This is primarily driven by a strong first quarter - at this time last year, no Eurowings aircraft were stationed here. The curve is now flattening somewhat, but we are still maintaining double-digit growth rates.
Are business travelers still cautious?
We are certainly seeing stronger growth in the private travel segment. People want to fly despite the price rises, they don't want to give up their vacation. When it comes to business travel, we are noticing the current economic situation: the Styrian economy is very export-oriented and many companies have to make savings.
Aviation is growing worldwide, albeit somewhat more slowly than before corona. It has to be said, however, that the increase in Asia is particularly strong, while Europe is relatively saturated.
Wolfgang Grimus
Will growth continue in the coming years?
Aviation is growing worldwide, albeit at a slightly slower rate than before coronavirus. However, it has to be said that the increase in Asia is particularly strong, Europe is relatively saturated. Graz Airport will certainly continue to grow. The question is when we will reach the mark of one million passengers a year again. It could be in 2027.
What other destinations for direct flights would you like to see for Graz?
First of all, we have a dense route network to the major transfer airports such as Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna and Zurich, which is essential. We are also noticing the effects of the connections to Düsseldorf, Berlin and Hamburg - overnight stays by holidaymakers in northern Germany have increased, for example. Favorite destinations? I would mention London, Paris and Barcelona.
Ryanair was once in Graz. Are low-cost airlines even an issue at the moment?
They are an issue, but not at any price. We don't want to become a "low-cost hub", we are profit-oriented.
The facts
Last year, Graz Airport welcomed 733,146 passengers and handled 19,379 tons of cargo . The airport is almost entirely in public hands: Holding Graz is the main owner with 92.6 percent.
If Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler has her way, the AUA connection to Vienna will be discontinued after the Semmering Tunnel opens in 2030. Do you stand by your rejection?
Yes! 99 percent of passengers to Vienna change planes there. Politicians hope that they will all switch to rail. However, we assume that 80 percent will travel to Vienna by car or choose a different flight route. We would lose added value abroad and the hoped-for ecological effect would not materialize. AUA is also committed to this connection.
What investments will Graz Airport be making in the near future?
We want to become a "green airport" by 2030 with CO2-neutral operations on the ground - of course this is not possible for air traffic. We are building a photovoltaic system on the roof of the parking garage, and a feasibility study is also underway for a large PV system on an open area. In future, parked aircraft can be supplied with electricity from the ground, whereas diesel-powered vehicles are currently required. We invest a total of around five to six million euros a year, next year for example in a new baggage system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.