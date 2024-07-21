Vacation in home country should bring immediate asylum ban

The regulation on the withdrawal of protection status for those entitled to asylum and those in need of subsidiary protection is too vague if they travel to their home countries - which they are allowed to do in principle, for example to clarify property claims. "If there is even the slightest suspicion that a refugee is traveling to their home country with the intention of going on vacation, their protection status must be withdrawn as quickly as possible," says ÖVP regional managing director Florian Hiegelsberger, calling for clarity from the future federal government.