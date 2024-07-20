79-year-old keeps fit with daily mountain run

But the route, which often leads not only up to the Katschberghöhe, but also to the Gamskogelhütte and often up to the Tschaneck (2024 m), is not the only one the mountain sportsman has covered in his life. "There were a lot of competitive races, like the Matterhorn Run," says Müller, opening a door in his home, behind which he has kept countless trophies and medals.