Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Crown" in tow

79-year-old keeps fit with daily mountain run

Nachrichten
20.07.2024 12:00

Rennweg globetrotter Hans Müller took the "Krone" with him on his daily run up the Katschberghöhe.

comment0 Kommentare

In the early hours of the morning, road users honk and wave as they pass Hans Müller. Anyone who is often on the Katschi has long known the Rennweg native, who completes his daily six-kilometre run up his local mountain. "Running is an exaggeration by now. But it's just the way it goes, and it's not about speed," the passionate mountain runner (79) tells the "Krone".

Hans Müller can recount many sporting delicacies from his life. Whether it's a ski tour in the desert, climbing six-thousand-metre peaks in China or 40 books he has written himself (Bild: Roland Holitzky/ROLAND_HOLITZKY)
Hans Müller can recount many sporting delicacies from his life. Whether it's a ski tour in the desert, climbing six-thousand-metre peaks in China or 40 books he has written himself
(Bild: Roland Holitzky/ROLAND_HOLITZKY)
"Krone" editor Elisa Aschbacher had the pleasure of accompanying the Rennweg native on a run up the Katschberghöhe. (Bild: Roland Holitzky/ROLAND_HOLITZKY)
"Krone" editor Elisa Aschbacher had the pleasure of accompanying the Rennweg native on a run up the Katschberghöhe.
(Bild: Roland Holitzky/ROLAND_HOLITZKY)
On a ski tour in the Namibian desert. (Bild: Roland Holitzky/Foto/Repro: Roland Holitzky)
On a ski tour in the Namibian desert.
(Bild: Roland Holitzky/Foto/Repro: Roland Holitzky)

Nickname "sewing machine"
The ex-teacher started running on the Katschberg a good 30 years ago. "My nickname is sewing machine because I always take small steps when I run." He knows his route, the B99, inside out - including the dangers that lurk on the steep, winding road. "That's why I always wear a high-visibility vest." Not forgetting changing sides: "So that we can be seen in time by oncoming traffic on bends."

But the route, which often leads not only up to the Katschberghöhe, but also to the Gamskogelhütte and often up to the Tschaneck (2024 m), is not the only one the mountain sportsman has covered in his life. "There were a lot of competitive races, like the Matterhorn Run," says Müller, opening a door in his home, behind which he has kept countless trophies and medals.

25 lower leg fractures
But running hasn't always been the globetrotter's only passion. "I've been to the North and South Poles, crossed Greenland, climbed six-thousand-metre peaks in China and even completed a ski tour in the Namibian desert." But Müller's life changed abruptly in 2017. A car hit the Rennweger. "I had 25 lower leg fractures and just hoped that I would be able to walk again."

Müller was out of action for two years, but fought his way back. Because without exercise, the former teacher, who has also written 40 books on the side, would be missing something. "It keeps me fit. Running is meditation for me. If I have a mental block while writing, for example, I clear my head while running - it just feels good," says the Upper Carinthian, who radiates vitality and energy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisa Aschbacher
Elisa Aschbacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf