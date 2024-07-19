Vorteilswelt
EM heroes under investigation

UEFA launches investigation against Morata & Rodri!

Nachrichten
19.07.2024 19:32

The European Football Union (UEFA) is launching an investigation into captain Álvaro Morata and Rodrigo Hernández Cascante (Rodri) following the celebration of the Spanish European champions!

comment0 Kommentare

An ethics and disciplinary inspector will be appointed, UEFA announced, to investigate a possible breach of the disciplinary code by the pair "in connection with their conduct during the public presentation" of the European Championship trophy in Madrid on Monday evening.

"Where is Musiala? Where is he?"
There had been slight irritation at the Spanish national team's celebrations after winning their fourth title. Morata introduced the players individually on a huge stage in front of thousands of fans. When it was right-back Dani Carvajal's turn, Morata tried to make fun of Jamal Musiala. He called Carvajal, who had fouled Musiala, a "pitbull", asked snippily: "Where is Musiala? Where is he?" and added: "The best right-back in the world, Dani Carvajal!".

"Gibraltar is Spanish!"
England's defeated opponents in the final also had their say. Midfielder Rodri repeatedly used the well-known battle cry used by Spanish fans to sect English opponents: "Gibraltar is Spanish", sang the 28-year-old and many of his teammates and fans joined in.

"Extremely provocative and insulting" comments
Gibraltar has been a bone of contention between Madrid and London for more than three centuries. The territory at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula was seized by the United Kingdom in 1704. Spain considers Gibraltar to be illegally occupied territory and a British colony. The Gibraltar Football Association announced an official complaint to UEFA following the "extremely provocative and insulting" remarks.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

