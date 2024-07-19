UEFA launches investigation against Morata & Rodri!

"Where is Musiala? Where is he?"

There had been slight irritation at the Spanish national team's celebrations after winning their fourth title. Morata introduced the players individually on a huge stage in front of thousands of fans. When it was right-back Dani Carvajal's turn, Morata tried to make fun of Jamal Musiala. He called Carvajal, who had fouled Musiala, a "pitbull", asked snippily: "Where is Musiala? Where is he?" and added: "The best right-back in the world, Dani Carvajal!".