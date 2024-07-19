Fight in Munich
89-year-old woman allegedly fatally injured acquaintance
In Munich, an 89-year-old pensioner is said to have fatally injured her friend. There had been an argument beforehand, the woman told the police on Thursday.
The officers then went to the 89-year-old's apartment, where they found her friend dead. The victim showed "traces of massive blunt force trauma", they said. According to initial findings, the woman had been killed in the days before the discovery. No details of her identity were initially given.
The pensioner was arrested on Thursday. An investigating judge is to decide on Friday whether she will be remanded in custody or not.
Unusual age
The fact that an 89-year-old woman is charged with a homicide is unusual in both Austria and Germany. Most suspects are under 20 years old. According to the Munich University of Applied Sciences, 155,000 suspects in Germany were at least 60 years old in 2019. Most of them are accused of theft, followed by insults, minor assaults and fraud.
Motives of older offenders
In autumn 2020, there were 620 people over the age of 60 in prisons in Bavaria. This was investigated by a research team led by Stefan Pohlmann from the Faculty of Applied Social Sciences at Munich University of Applied Sciences. Among other things, they analyzed documents and interviewed older prisoners. The motives they gave for their crimes included boredom, a longing for excitement, distraction and thrills, but also distress, revenge and vigilante justice or mental illness. What drives criminals in old age is "highly individual", according to the study.
