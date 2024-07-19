89-year-old woman allegedly fatally injured acquaintance

Motives of older offenders

In autumn 2020, there were 620 people over the age of 60 in prisons in Bavaria. This was investigated by a research team led by Stefan Pohlmann from the Faculty of Applied Social Sciences at Munich University of Applied Sciences. Among other things, they analyzed documents and interviewed older prisoners. The motives they gave for their crimes included boredom, a longing for excitement, distraction and thrills, but also distress, revenge and vigilante justice or mental illness. What drives criminals in old age is "highly individual", according to the study.