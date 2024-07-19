Presents new look
“Hand Spaniard” Cucurella keeps his hair promise
Marc Cucurella has honored his "European Championship betting debt" and made good on his promise. The European champion presented himself on Instagram with red-dyed hair. However, the new look does nothing to change his curly hair, which he also had to promise his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Cucurella continues to cause a stir in Germany as a "hand Spaniard" and bogeyman.
"As promised, here's the redemption of the debt," writes Cucurella on a photo on Instagram showing him with dyed red hair. During the European Championship in Germany, it became public that the defender had promised to dye his hair the traditional color of the national team if he won the title.
He has now made good on this "debt". However, his eye-catching hair, characterized by numerous curls, has not changed as a result. Although this was also briefly on the cards, as the 25-year-old explained to "El Partizado": "I wanted to let my teammates cut my hair. But my girlfriend would kill me for it. She likes my hair the way it is."
A bogeyman in Germany
For many German fans, however, Cucurella remains the personified bogeyman who ended the host nation's summer fairytale. The defender blocked a shot from Jamal Musiala with his hand in stoppage time of the European Championship quarter-final. There was no penalty whistle.
As a result, he was greeted with whistles and boos from fans in the following matches. In the German media, Cucurella has been dubbed the "Hand Spaniard". He also incurred further displeasure in Germany with a number of tips after winning the title.
