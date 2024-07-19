“I’m skeptical after the latest findings”

The "Doctor" from Graz has the McLaren "Papayas" at the top of his list. "The fastest package, but they didn't make it across the finish line due to driving or strategy errors," says Dr. Marko and muses: "Mercedes showed more than just a flare-up in the last two races, and Ferrari, although it was joked after Monaco that they had jumped into the harbour basin after their victory but never resurfaced, are also getting stronger again. So we have four teams on an equal footing."