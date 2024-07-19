Dr. Helmut Marko:
“I’m skeptical after the latest findings”
"Only" three victories in the last seven races - Red Bull Racing is currently facing a very stiff breeze from the competition.Dr. Helmut Marko is hoping for an extensive upgrade for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
"I hope that the old adage that our car works better in hot temperatures will apply in Budapest," says Red Bull's Head of Motorsport Helmut Marko in the "Krone" interview. "After the latest findings, however, I am rather skeptical. We have problems getting the car into balance and then getting the tires into the right temperature window. While McLaren managed to do that straight away last time, we're struggling to do it in third practice or only in qualifying."
"The aim is to win under our own steam"
After Silverstone, every last detail was analyzed, the "bulls" completed a test in Imola and are now bringing an extensive upgrade to the Hungaroring. "We hope that this will fit, because our goal is to win again under our own steam. We can't rely on McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari taking turns in front of us in the long term."
The "Doctor" from Graz has the McLaren "Papayas" at the top of his list. "The fastest package, but they didn't make it across the finish line due to driving or strategy errors," says Dr. Marko and muses: "Mercedes showed more than just a flare-up in the last two races, and Ferrari, although it was joked after Monaco that they had jumped into the harbour basin after their victory but never resurfaced, are also getting stronger again. So we have four teams on an equal footing."
"At the absolute limit"
Marko also knows that the latest updates have "fizzled out" and that, due to the long-standing regulations, they are "almost at the limit. We are always at the absolute limit". And that's where the so-called "max factor" makes the difference at the moment. Verstappen was able to extend his lead in the championship over Lando Norris in the McLaren to 84 points.
But of course, Red Bull needs two strong drivers in the battle for the constructors' crown. And Checo Pérez is on a steep downhill slope. "The bonus payments to all employees depend on this. It is therefore logical that you feel additional pressure from this side," says Dr. Marko. In other words: Budapest and Spa, after which an evaluation will be carried out - but there are many indications that the Mexican is out. Liam Lawson could be a hot successor candidate ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
