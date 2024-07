Conscientious! Tyroleans are top in waste separation

Older people separate better than the young

The survey also shows that older people in particular are "waste separation champions". "The older the respondents, the more familiar they are with the topic and the more they act accordingly," emphasizes VOEB. While 92% of baby boomers (aged 58 to 80) pay attention to correct disposal, only 74% of Generation Z (aged 14 to 30) do so. Younger people are apparently also much more likely to be unsure about which waste belongs in which garbage can. Tips from the VOEB: Get informed and motivated!