Concert shell in the Haus für Mozart as an upgrade

The concert shell enables the musicians to hear each other better, reflects the sound and directs the sound into the auditorium in a clear, natural and unadulterated way. The construction is primarily used for orchestral concerts with or without the participation of a choir.



"We are delighted that the new concert shell, which was manufactured in our in-house workshops, enables us to significantly improve the already good acoustic conditions in the Haus für Mozart once again," says Artistic Director Markus Hinterhäuser.



Planning and construction took four months

In order to meet the acoustic, technical and aesthetic requirements even better, the team around the Technical Directorate of the Salzburg Festival with its Director Andreas Zechner and the designated equipment and workshop manager Sandrina Schwarz, who was entrusted with the project management and design, set themselves the task of building a concert shell to the most modern standards. The project was then planned and prepared for around a month, and the entire timber and steel construction was then produced in the Salzburg Festival workshops within a period of three months.