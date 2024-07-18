Van der Bellen on an excursion

Rheindelta natural landscape

Van der Bellen was impressed by the project: "Moors are fascinating and we urgently need them in the future. Those who protect moors also protect us humans," said the head of state, emphasizing the importance of wetlands in the face of the climate crisis. However, he was at least as enthusiastic about the natural landscape of the Rhine delta. For example, he inspected Austria's largest colony of common terns with a telescope and listened with interest to the explanations of Rhine Delta project manager Manfred Vith and Christiane Machold (Department of Environmental and Climate Protection), who guided the delegation through the nature reserve, two thirds of which consists of water and one third of land.