Thunderstorms on Friday
Up to 34 degrees! Weekend remains mostly hot
Good news: the weather will remain mostly hot and summery over the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are only likely on Friday. In addition, up to 34 degrees are possible on Sunday!
According to Geosphere Austria, Friday will start off mostly sunny. Then spring clouds will grow over the mountains and become more and more widespread. After local showers, there will probably be some thunderstorms from the afternoon and evening onwards, which could be active in the south-east and cause damage at certain points into the night. Highs will be between 27 and 33 degrees.
Disturbance zone over the center of the country
On Saturday, a disturbance zone over the center of the country and in the southeast will cause some showery precipitation during the night. There will also be significantly more cloud in the east and northeast than recently, but only light showers or a few raindrops are possible there and the sun will at least make a brief appearance there. The most sunshine is forecast for Vorarlberg and North Tyrol.
Up to 34 degrees on Sunday
It will remain very hot on Sunday. During the morning hours, showers and thunderstorms will reach Vorarlberg and the Tyrolean Oberland. The disturbance will move eastwards only slowly, and in its path individual showers and thunderstorms may spread into the southern Vienna Basin by the evening. Maximum daily temperatures from west to east 24 to 34 degrees.
Thunderstorms ending Monday evening
On Monday morning it will be widely cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the east. From the west, the clouds will increasingly clear and only a few showers will fall. By the evening, the thunderstorm activity will also gradually subside in the east and the afternoon will bring increasingly long sunny spells everywhere. Strong winds will blow, especially in the eastern half of the country. During the day, temperatures will reach 22 to 29 degrees.
On Tuesday, the tendency towards isolated showers or thunderstorms will increase between the Tyrolean lowlands and the Salzkammergut as well as on the southern side of the Alps during the day. Everywhere else it will remain clear and only slightly cloudy, with temperatures remaining at midsummer levels between 25 and 32 degrees.
