WANDERABLE STYRIA
Where glass was once produced on the Soboth
This time, the "Steirerkrone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti take us on an excursion into the past of glass production: From Soboth via the glassworks circular trail up to the Dreieckkogel.
The once famous glassmaking village of Soboth looks back on an eventful history. The signposted glassworks circular trail allows us to get to know part of this past. The area around Soboth, St. Vinzenz and Dreieckalm lies in the southern foothills of the Koralpe, which was predestined for glass production.
Everything needed for production was available here: Wood, water and quartz sand. Until the middle of the 19th century, there was a lot of activity around Urch, which we can only guess at from the ruins of the "Obere Hütte". Today we hike through heavily wooded areas, with fantastic views from the Dreieckhütte and the Dreieckalm.
And last but not least, a tip on the side: if you want to hang up your old hiking boots, you can do so on the Jakobiwand in Soboth and make a wish to the patron saint of the village at the same time. St. James will grant it, at least that's the story in the village. Conclusion: "If it doesn't help, it doesn't hurt."
We start in Soboth (1065 m) and walk uphill, cross the main road and hike (trail 560) along the road to the Lindner inn and on to the private Loinighütte hut (1358 m). The route continues comfortably on forest roads and paths to the alpine pastures around the Dreieckhütte (1452 m). After a detour to the Dreieckkogel (1528 m), the route continues past the hut and the Marienkapelle chapel (Croy family) - mainly on forest roads (trail 1) - to Urch/Glashütte (1314 m).
Data & facts
- Hiking data: 16 km / 500 m / walking time approx. 5 h.
- Requirements: mostly on wide paths and forest roads.
- Signposting system: red-white-red markings; yellow signposts and additional Glashütte circular trail signposts.
- Starting point: Soboth village center.
- Refreshment stops: Dreieckhütte, 0664/ 8956690, Gasthof Lindner, 03460/205, Gasthaus Messner, 03460/209, Gasthof Mörth, 0664/3020668.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
We hike past the ruins and follow the forest road approx. 5.3 km downhill to the crossroads near Lindner.
We follow the path we already know to Soboth.
