The Kremlin probably thinks more of US vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance than of Republican candidate Donald Trump. "We can only welcome this because it is exactly what is needed - to stop inflaming Ukraine with weapons," said Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the direction of Vance.
He spoke out in favor of peace and the end of US military aid to Ukraine. He had heard that, said Lavrov. The close ally of the former US president had voted against billions in aid for Ukraine in the Senate in the spring. A few days before the war broke out, Vance had said that he didn't really care what happened to Ukraine.
A good two years later, he wrote: "Joe Biden's administration has no viable plan for how the Ukrainians can win this war. The sooner the Americans face this truth, the sooner we can fix this mess and mediate for peace." Europeans should do more for the war-torn country.
Peskov: Don't expect much from Trump
Russia's foreign minister praised these statements. "The war will be over. We will start looking for solutions." Trump had repeatedly claimed that he would be able to end the war within 24 hours. He has not yet explained exactly how he intends to do this.
As far as the relationship is concerned, nothing good has been done for Russia under Trump. On the contrary, more and more restrictions have been imposed.
In any case, the Kremlin does not expect much from Trump as president. "As far as the relationship between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump is concerned, nothing good has been done for Russia under Trump," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday. "On the contrary, more and more restrictions have been imposed." The fact that there has at least been dialog should probably be seen as positive.
