Britain's new government wants to reform parliament. Currently, 90 seats in the House of Lords are still reserved for people who have inherited an aristocratic title. This rule is now to be abolished.
"In the 21st century, there should not be nearly 100 seats reserved for people born into certain families," reads a paper from the new social democratic Labor government. Reform is "long overdue".
Parliament in London has two chambers. Elected MPs sit in the House of Commons, while appointed personalities from politics, business, culture, science or sport as well as bishops and aristocrats sit in the House of Lords. Around 800 people belong to this chamber.
Compromise 25 years ago
The number of representatives of the aristocracy had already been significantly reduced in 1999. At that time, it was decided that no one should belong to the House of Lords on the basis of an inherited title. Exceptions were made for 90 seats and the positions of Earl Marshal and Lord Great Chamberlain. If one of the representatives dies, the House of Lords re-elects a noble person.
The new government spoke of a temporary compromise. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his team also criticized the fact that the posts were currently only given to men.
