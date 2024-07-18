Series star dies
Shannen Doherty: who will now inherit her millions
Shannen Doherty once earned millions with her roles in the series "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed". But who will inherit her fortune after her death last weekend?
Shannen Doherty battled cancer for nine years and finally lost her fight at the weekend. One day before her death, the actress finalized her divorce from her ex Kurt Iswarienko after a long back and forth.
So who will inherit her fortune now? And what is actually left of the millions she earned over the course of her long career?
Breakthrough as Brenda Walsh
Doherty was in front of the camera early on: in 1982, she was discovered by none other than Michael Landon. He got the then just eleven-year-old Shannen in front of the camera for the TV hit "Our Little Farm".
Her breakthrough finally came in 1990: as Brenda Walsh, Doherty thrilled her fans in the cult series "Beverly Hills, 90210". The actress appeared in four seasons, earning around 20,000 dollars per series - a total of around 2.2 million dollars.
Numerous lucrative advertising contracts also flushed numerous dollars into Doherty's coffers. A modeling contract with the Elite agency also brought further work.
Great success with "Charmed"
Four years after being kicked out of the popular teen series - there were repeated arguments on set - Doherty scored her next series coup. From 1998 to 2001, she appeared as the witch Prue Halliwell in "Charmed". Doherty received around 75,000 dollars per episode. 4.9 million came together.
However, a major cinema career failed to materialize after the premature end of "Charmed". Instead, she returned as Brenda Walsh in 2008 - for a "Beverly Hills" spin-off. According to the German newspaper "Bild", she was paid 40,000 dollars for her series comeback, which lasted 46 episodes. The German newspaper calculates a total of around 1.8 million dollars.
Fighting cancer
But in recent years, Doherty's life has been dominated by her battle against cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and announced in 2020 that the cancer had spread to her brain and bones.
In addition to health concerns, Doherty has also recently been plagued by marital problems. Husband Kurt Iswarienko is said to have had an affair with his agent. The actress filed for divorce and the ex-spouses fought over money until the very end.
A few weeks ago, Doherty's assets were finally revealed. In the course of the war of the roses, the ex-"Charmed" actress made a declaration of income and expenditure in court.
According to this, Doherty had 251,000 dollars in the bank. She also had shares and bonds worth 1.8 million dollars. The value of her real estate is said to be three million. The mansion in Malibu, which she bought in 2003, was worth six million dollars, but was encumbered with mortgages amounting to three million dollars, according to the court document.
However, Doherty spent around 21,000 dollars a month on medical costs. There was hardly any income recently due to the illness. Her income was now her "residual income from a job I had before I got married", she argued in the divorce battle with her ex and demanded retroactive alimony payments, which Iswarienko refused to pay.
Family inherits assets
"It's absolutely clear to me that Kurt is deliberately delaying the settlement in the hope that I won't survive the divorce proceedings," Doherty explained just a few weeks ago.
One day before her death, Doherty finally signed the divorce papers. The majority of her assets will now probably go to her family - her mother Rosa (76), who had stood by her side in recent years, and her brother Sean (56) and his six children. Doherty's three marriages were childless.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.