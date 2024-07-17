Prominent US Democrat now calls for Biden’s resignation

In a statement for the Los Angeles Times, Schiff appealed to the 81-year-old president to "pass the baton". He had "serious doubts" that Biden would be able to defeat his Republican challenger Donald Trump in the election in November.

Warning against Trump, praise for Biden's achievements

Schiff is considered an influential Democrat. The Californian became known to a wider public as the leader of the impeachment proceedings against Trump in the US House of Representatives. "A second Trump presidency would undermine the foundations of our democracy, and I have serious doubts about the president's ability to defeat Donald Trump in November," Schiff explained. At the same time, Schiff, who is running for a senatorial post in the November election, also paid tribute to Biden's achievements.