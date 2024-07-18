“I’m working on my inferiority complexes”

"Krone": Josh, you are currently touring Austria and Germany with your latest album "Reparatur" and are also playing a concert in Wiesen in Burgenland on Friday. Areyou already looking forward to it?

Josh.: Yes, very much. I'm a Burgenland fan because I'm a big wine lover and especially like the Blaufränkisch variety. I have a really nice wine cabinet at home with an exquisite wine collection. However, I have greatly reduced my alcohol consumption over the last two years and only have a sip now and again. That used to be impossible. I used to get drunk three times a week. After all, if a concert was successful, I had a reason to celebrate and drink to excess. However, I already had this tendency before I started out in the music business. When I went out, I was always one of those people who locked up instead of going home first. I didn't just drink when it was fun, but also when I felt sad and lonely. With hindsight, I can admit that. At the time, of course, I wasn't aware of it. In this country, many people who like to drink expensive drinks believe that they don't drink.