Company of the month
How Styrians are revolutionizing geothermal energy with AI
Geosaic was named Company of the Month by the SFG. Why? Because Managing Director Johannes Amtmann uses artificial intelligence to extract green energy from the ground. True pioneering spirit from Styria.
"As a geoscientist, I often did boring things," says Johannes Amtmann. Even when he started working in 2007 after completing his geophysics degree, he was interested in IT solutions and artificial intelligence. For many activities, he thought to himself: "It must be possible to automate this."
And so he founded Geosaic in 2021. The company combines geosciences with artificial intelligence - and is doing pioneering research work in Styria. Based in Knittelfeld, Amtmann works together with one employee and several external collaborators on efficient solutions for green technologies.
These solutions are particularly popular with geothermal power plants. These involve drilling thousands of meters into the ground and bringing water to the surface, sometimes at over 100 degrees. There are many applications for AI: For example, the reservoir needs to be explored and water samples analyzed. "We take data from the geosciences, combine it with interpretations from experts and pack it into a model," explains Amtmann.
Geosaic is company of the month
Experts are still needed, but thanks to Geosaic, processes can run much more reliably and save time and money. "The application is very, very broad. Models help whenever you need them," says Amtmann. Test models are already running in Upper Austria, Germany and Turkey. Projects in Styria are also set to follow.
"We are the only engineering office to have worked so early and so intensively with machine learning," explains Amtmann. Geosaic has now been named Company of the Month by the Styrian Business Promotion Agency for its ambition to learn from and with machines. Because: "Geothermal energy will become increasingly important," Amtmann is certain.
Every month, the SFG puts forward three candidates for Company of the Month. They introduce themselves in a video. Everyone can then vote on unternehmen-des-monats.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
