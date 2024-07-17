EU Commission has violated EU law!

Court refers to special public interest

The court objected to the fact that the EU Commission had not sufficiently justified why extensive access to the clauses on compensation rules would impair the commercial interests of companies. The EU Commission had also refused access to the documents with reference to the protection of people's privacy. However, the plaintiffs had duly demonstrated the special purpose of the public interest in the publication of the data: Namely, it could only be verified that there was no conflict of interest if the names and professional roles of the persons involved in the contracts were available.