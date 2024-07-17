Corona vaccines
EU Commission has violated EU law!
The EU Commission has been criticized for years for its non-transparent procurement of coronavirus vaccines - and not just by die-hard anti-vaccination activists. There have also been complaints against Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, among others. The EU public prosecutor's office also investigated. The General Court of the European Union (General Court) has now ruled that the non-disclosure of information on vaccine contracts worth billions of euros was in breach of EU law.
In 2021, MEPs and private individuals applied for access to the contracts. However, the EU Commission, led by German CDU politician von der Leyen, only granted this access in part. Parliamentarians and private individuals therefore took legal action and have now been partially vindicated.
Court refers to special public interest
The court objected to the fact that the EU Commission had not sufficiently justified why extensive access to the clauses on compensation rules would impair the commercial interests of companies. The EU Commission had also refused access to the documents with reference to the protection of people's privacy. However, the plaintiffs had duly demonstrated the special purpose of the public interest in the publication of the data: Namely, it could only be verified that there was no conflict of interest if the names and professional roles of the persons involved in the contracts were available.
The ruling comes one day before the vote in the European Parliament on a second term of office for Ursula von der Leyen as Commission President - the worst possible timing. The EU Commission can now appeal against the ruling before the European Court of Justice (ECJ).
