“All the days when we don’t die”

Decisions in grave silence

As a remedy against the targeted disinformation from troll factories and the like, he recommended an instruction from Kant: the use of reason. He warned against the denunciation of compromise as a mere dilution of the truth. "Anyone who rejects the ability to compromise automatically runs over others". That is why we do not need a people's chancellor, but freely elected representatives. According to Kogler (after all, he should know), a democracy can also be recognized by its operating noise, because decisions are only made in grave silence in autocracies. Finally, he brought the Peanuts into play and reminded the audience that every day is an opportunity to walk through the world with care and vigilance.