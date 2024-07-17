Chances of EU lithium deal in Serbia increase

The European industry has been looking for suppliers of lithium all over the world for years and is in fierce competition with China, which is now the leader in the field of e-cars. Chinese companies have secured lithium mines and further processing in many countries. China's President Xi Jinping also stopped off in Serbia during his trip to Europe. However, because battery technology is now considered a strategically important area by the EU and Germany, European manufacturers and governments are striving for greater independence from China.