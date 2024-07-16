Storm sweats
That’s why “Quälix” Ilzer lets them train at 30 degrees
The Sturm pros sweated twice today: in the morning in the sweltering heat at the Messendorf training center, after lunch in the cool weight room. Coach Christian Ilzer doesn't take the heat into consideration - Head of Sport Andreas Schicker has news on the upcoming Prass transfer.
Screaming camp kids in the stands in Messendorf, two older training kibitzers watch the action on the pitch next door with suspicious eyes. "We stay in the shade, don't go over there. We're not stupid in this heat," they laugh as Christian Ilzer's team changes training pitches. It's half past eleven and the heat is sweltering over the city. It's 30 degrees, but the Sturm professionals are marching despite the sweltering heat. The coach has all his men - apart from the European Championship starters - with him. Even captain Stefan Hierländer, who has been ailing recently, is in the thick of it.
"L'Équipe" got in touch
Encouragingly, goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen is also taking part in the session. It remains to be seen whether he will be fit again for the start of the season. Andreas Schicker drops in on training and observes the action on the pitch. In between, he talks to Paul Pajduch, the Blacks' new technical director. The latter was recently even in demand as an interview partner for the French sports magazine "L'Équipe" on the subject of scouting.
Sturm's head of sport is constantly glued to his cell phone, the transfer of Alexander Prass is taking shape. According to Sky Deutschland, Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta Bergamo have now also entered the race for the 23-year-old team player. After an intensive session, Ilzer releases his team for the lunch break. Schicker doesn't see the last few minutes of training. "I go up to my office, luckily I have air conditioning there," laughs the head of sport.
The double coach doesn't take the heat into consideration, training at a cooler time - early in the morning, for example - is not an issue for the "Quälix": "I would upset the players' entire biorhythm. And it's even hotter here in the afternoon anyway." Speaking of afternoons: there was a second session on the agenda. But fortunately in the well-tempered gym.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
