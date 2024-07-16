That’s why “Quälix” Ilzer lets them train at 30 degrees

Screaming camp kids in the stands in Messendorf, two older training kibitzers watch the action on the pitch next door with suspicious eyes. "We stay in the shade, don't go over there. We're not stupid in this heat," they laugh as Christian Ilzer's team changes training pitches. It's half past eleven and the heat is sweltering over the city. It's 30 degrees, but the Sturm professionals are marching despite the sweltering heat. The coach has all his men - apart from the European Championship starters - with him. Even captain Stefan Hierländer, who has been ailing recently, is in the thick of it.