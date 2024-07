Summer flu in Upper Austria as an uninvited vacation guest

Coughs, colds, hoarseness - conditions that you would normally associate with winter. But many Upper Austrians are currently suffering from them, often for weeks on end. The logical consequence: the number of sick days has been relatively high over the past two weeks. 38,740 people were registered as sick with the Austrian Health Insurance Fund in calendar week 28 (July 8 to 14). A week earlier, there were even 200 more.