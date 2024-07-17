When does plastic money become an expense trap?

When on vacation, expense traps lurk when paying and withdrawing with plastic money. In euro countries, it is best to pay with an ATM card. ATM companies can charge considerable extra fees of up to ten euros. You should pay attention to the information on the display and cancel the transaction if in doubt. There are no charges for credit card payments. Withdrawing cash with a credit card is always associated with costs. In Germany and the euro zone, you may be charged 3 to 3.3% of the amount, at least €2.50 to €4.