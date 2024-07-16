Jakob Schubert
With yoga on the Olympic gold medal mission to Paris
The new series on the upcoming Olympic Games: The Tyroleans in Paris! Part 1 deals with the exceptional Innsbruck climber Jakob Schubert, who left nothing to chance for the Games: he (also) chose Indian teachings, focused on stretching and prepared himself with mental exercises.
Jakob Schubert doesn't beat about the bush. The 33-year-old has set himself a big goal for the Olympic Games: "I want to win gold in Paris!" The Innsbruck native likes to talk openly about his goals - and has already proven often enough that he can put them into practice. Before the 2018 home World Championships in Innsbruck, he was determined to win gold at home. The most successful sport climber of all time achieved this twice - he won in both lead climbing and combined climbing.
At the Olympic premiere in Tokyo (which was a combination of lead climbing, bouldering and speed), he secured the bronze medal with the best performance in lead climbing.
In Paris, Schubert will enter the competition as the reigning world champion in the new Olympic combination of bouldering and lead climbing. He is already looking forward to it. "The organization in Paris is much more relaxed this time than in Tokyo. Funnily enough, the qualification is even split up: "First bouldering, then a rest day, then lead climbing, another rest day and only then the final," explained Jakob: "If I can't manage that in terms of fitness, then I don't know."
After qualifying early for the Games this year, the climbing star deliberately avoided rock climbing and only climbed on artificial walls.
And has also broken new ground - thanks to his girlfriend. She recommended yoga to him. And once a week, Jakob followed the Indian teachings (with a trainer). "It doesn't harm my flexibility," grins the climber, "and it's ideal for switching off."
He has also dedicated himself to stretching and special strength training at the Innsbruck Olympic Center. Also with positive effects: "Perhaps coincidence, but I haven't been injured for a long time."
Schubert even simulated the worst-case scenario in training: "I tried to put myself in the position of fighting for gold, to simulate pressure and nervousness." He played through the situation in his head as if everything was at stake. Anything that helps, helps in the mission for gold.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
