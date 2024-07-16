With yoga on the Olympic gold medal mission to Paris

In Paris, Schubert will enter the competition as the reigning world champion in the new Olympic combination of bouldering and lead climbing. He is already looking forward to it. "The organization in Paris is much more relaxed this time than in Tokyo. Funnily enough, the qualification is even split up: "First bouldering, then a rest day, then lead climbing, another rest day and only then the final," explained Jakob: "If I can't manage that in terms of fitness, then I don't know."